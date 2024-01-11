US-backed Israel continues Gaza massacre of Palestinian workers! – 147 Palestinians killed in 24 hours

THE US-backed Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip entered day 96 on Wednesday, with massive aerial and artillery strikes pounding neighbourhoods and homes and massacring more civilians, mostly children and women.

The Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said that in the past 24 hours 147 Palestinians were killed and 243 wounded, meaning 23,357 Palestinians have now been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7.

About 8,000 are missing under the rubble and presumed to be dead, but are not counted as part of the official death toll, while at least 59,410 others have been wounded.

The Israeli occupation army continued to attack different areas of Gaza on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, killing and injuring citizens.

In southern Gaza, the Israeli army carried out an artillery attack on farmers in the east of Rafah, killing three, while bodies of four others, who were shot dead by Israeli snipers on Tuesday, were evacuated from an area in central Khan Younis.

One civilian was killed and another injured when the Israeli army bombed a neighbourhood near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City yesterday morning.

Five murdered civilians were evacuated from the south of al-Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City after they were targeted by Israeli army vehicles.

The Israeli army also massacred at least 15 citizens and injured others in an aerial attack on an apartment in western Rafah, south of Gaza.

Four other citizens were killed when the Israeli army bombed al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

In northern Gaza, casualties were reported following an Israeli attack on a house belonging to the family of Asalia in Jabalia.

The Israeli army also carried out other aerial and artillery attacks on homes and roads in different areas of Gaza, killing and injuring a number of civilians.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah yesterday, with protests outside.

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Blinken’s visit to Ramallah and Israel showed there was no fundamental change in the US position.

‘The aim of the visit was to support the security of the occupation,’ he said. ‘There are no differences between Israel and the Americans.’

In a statement, Hamas also said Blinken’s position ‘reflects the extent of US involvement in these crimes and the widespread violations of all international laws committed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

‘Blinken’s attempts to justify the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation army against Palestinian civilians – by saying that the Palestinian resistance is concentrated among civilians – are miserable attempts to wash the hands of the criminal occupation of the blood of children, women and the elderly of Gaza,’ it added.