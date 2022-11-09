Unite & GMB Take On Energy Giants!

‘THERE is a real possibility that supplies of petroleum products could be affected,’ union leaders warned yesterday as Unite and the GMB unions announced joint strike action at the Fawley Oil Refinery near Southampton.

The strike, which will begin on Monday 21st November, involves hundreds of Unite and GMB members employed on construction engineering maintenance contracts at the site.

The workforce is employed by three contractors: Altrad, Bilfinger and Enerveo, under the NAECI (National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry) agreement.

They are seeking to offset inflation by securing the maximum bonus of £2.37 an hour under the Incentive Bonus Arrangement (IBA), which has previously been paid to the workers but has been refused this time.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Energy companies are making record profits of hundreds of billions, yet there is apparently no money available for our hard pressed construction workers, who are essential to ensure Fawley remains operational.

‘Unite’s members are not going to meekly stand by and continue to struggle to make ends meet, when major corporations are indulging in rampant profiteering.

‘Our workers will be receiving Unite’s unflinching support.’

Unite regional officer Malcolm Bonnett said: ‘The strike action will inevitably cause serious disruption and delays across operations at Fawley but this dispute is entirely of the employers’ own making.

‘They have had every chance to resolve this dispute through negotiation but have chosen not to do so.’

Bryan Hulley, GMB Regional Organiser said: ‘Our members work hard in arduous and hazardous conditions, outside in all weathers, to repair and maintain process units.

‘Without their efforts, breakdowns cannot be repaired and maintenance work to prevent breakdowns will not be carried out, so there is a real possibility that supplies of petroleum products could be affected.

‘During the pandemic, our members were asked to work a shift system and waived a shift allowance due to the difficult financial situation.

‘Given the current cost of living crisis, it is only fair that the employers put their hands in their pockets and reinstate this allowance, to which our members should be entitled.’

The GMB has announced initial continuous strike action beginning on Monday 21 November and lasting until 2nd December, while Unite has announced initial strike action from 21 November until Saturday 26 November and a further strike from Monday 28 November until Saturday 3rd December.

Due to the nature of the work undertaken by the construction workers the industrial action will result in disruption and delays to the smooth operation at Fawley.