UCU calls global boycott of Leicester University

THE UNIVERSITY and College Union (UCU) yesterday announced a global boycott of the University of Leicester as the union hit the institution with the ultimate sanction of being ‘greylisted’.

The announcement comes as Leicester staff also begin a marking and assessment boycott.

The greylisting sanction is part of a long running dispute over redundancies at the university.

The sanction means UCU is asking its members, other trade unions, labour movement organisations and the international academic community to support its members at Leicester in any way possible, including by:

Not applying for any advertised jobs at Leicester;

• Not speaking at or organising academic or other conferences at Leicester;

• Not accepting invitations to give lectures at Leicester;

• Not accepting positions as visiting professors or researchers at Leicester;

• Not writing for any academic journal which is edited at or produced by Leicester;

• Not accepting new contracts as external examiners for taught courses at Leicester;

• Refusing to collaborate on new research projects with Leicester.

The University of Leicester also faces action short of a strike, which begins today, after 84% of UCU Leicester members who voted said they were willing to take industrial action.

The Uni originally threatened 145 staff with compulsory redundancy, although that number is now slightly lower due to some staff taking voluntary redundancy or accepting inferior contracts.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: ‘We will not stand back and allow the University of Leicester to be destroyed by dismal management.

‘Nor will we allow staff and students to pay the price for catastrophic failures of governance.

‘It is rare for UCU to call for a global academic boycott, and doing so reflects the seriousness of the situation. Leicester staff have the support of the whole union in their ongoing action; we all stand alongside them in this fight against brutal job cuts.

‘The university needs to lift its threat of compulsory redundancies if it wants to end this dispute.’