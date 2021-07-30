‘Save The Children’ Condemn Israeli Army Child Killers!

SAVE the Children has condemned the excessive use of force by Israeli forces against children in the occupied Palestinian territory, which has resulted in the deaths of three children across the West Bank in the past week.

Save the Children added in a press statement that on Wednesday a 12-year-old boy was killed in Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, after Israeli forces shot him in the chest while he sat in a car with his sister and father.

Another boy, 17, was also reportedly shot in the back over the weekend in northwest Ramallah.

He died in hospital after four hours of surgery. Earlier this week, a third teenager died from gunshot wounds he sustained in the neck more than eight weeks ago.

‘Three children shot in the chest, neck and back: this is totally unacceptable that any life should be cut short so young.

‘The loss of these children will leave lasting emotional scars on their family and friends.

‘Children have special protection under international law and must be protected from violence at all times,’ Jason Lee, Country Director for Save the Children in the occupied Palestinian territory, said.

He continued: ‘Israeli security forces must fully respect, protect and fulfil the rights of all children and act in accordance with international law.

‘Israel should promptly, transparently and independently investigate all instances of use of force against children.’