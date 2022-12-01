Postal Workers Strike Hardening Up

THERE was a hardened determination on the striking postal workers picket lines yesterday morning, as Communication Workers Union (CWU) members defiantly rebutted the Royal Mail plans to smash up their service and jobs.

The CWU sounded the alarm over the huge numbers of parcels and deliveries stacking up in every Royal Mail Group workplace across the country and warned of a ‘Christmas meltdown’ in letters and deliveries after Royal Mail management refuse to enter negotiations that would avert strikes.

CWU members picketing Pensbury Place delivery office in Lambeth, south west London spoke to News Line.

Mark Powell, 46 years a postman and union member, said: ‘In all the years I’ve been working at Royal Mail I’ve never known it to be like this.

‘Thompson (CEO of Royal Mail) wants to run the service down and undermine all the good work that we do. The public wish us the best and are fully behind us. Nurses, lecturers and teachers are all in the same battle.’

Rupert Clarke, Pensbury Place CWU committee member, said: ‘It’s an absolute disgrace the way we’re being treated.

‘We kept the country afloat during the pandemic. We not only put ourselves at risk but our families too. I think this management should be taken to task for mismanagement of funds.

‘This company was making huge profits. Then all of a sudden they’re making a loss. We are here for the long run. We will never back down.’

John Maguire, CWU rep for SW8, said: ‘I think we’re very strong. We have to continue his fight to protect not only our jobs, terms and conditions but also the valuable public service that we provide to the people.

‘The actions of the CEO and the board would appear to want to “level down” to become like the other parcel services, with owner drivers, low pay, and hardly any employment protection rights.

‘We are prepared to see this dispute through to the bitter end. The strength of feeling is so strong that we’re fighting this battle for all the right reasons.

‘Across the country people are taking strike action because they are fed up being told what they “are worth”.

‘We know what we are worth, especially as keyworkers during the pandemic. They clapped us all, but what short-term memories the people at the top have. I think there should be a general strike. These issues affect everyone.’