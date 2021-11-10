Palestinian mother & child arrested

ISRAELI forces detained at least seven Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank overnight, including a mother and her 14-year-old child.

Local and security sources said that Israeli forces rounded up a prisoner’s wife along with her 14-year-old boy after storming their home in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin.

The soldiers re-arrested the boy’s uncle, a former prisoner, from the same northern West Bank town.

Still in Jenin district, the soldiers barged their way into Ya’bad town, southwest of the city, and set up a roadblock close to a local school, before detaining a university student who was heading to Kadoorie Technical College in Tulkarm.

In the southern West Bank, the sources confirmed a raid in Husan town, west of Bethlehem, resulting in the detention of another.

Israeli military vehicles stormed Beit Awwa town, southwest of Hebron, where soldiers detained another and ransacked several houses.

And another was taken from his house in Hebron.

Israeli forces raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for ‘wanted’ Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which also take place in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses under its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over three million Palestinians living in the West Bank. Palestinians have no say in how this authority is exercised.