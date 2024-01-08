Nightmare facing Israel pledges IRGC!

THE commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned of the ‘nightmare’ facing Israel after the Tel Aviv regime assassinated Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

The resistance fighters in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin say the Israeli regime forces have ‘made a mistake’ by underestimating their combat readiness as they managed to lay a deadly ambush on the occupation in Jenin before a drone strike on the city’s refugee camp.

The Jenin Brigades, which is affiliated with the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, said in a statement on Sunday that its fighters succeeded in trapping the vehicles of the occupation invading Jenin camp in a ‘fiery ambush’ by detonating several successive explosives followed by direct and intense gunfire.

The statement said the operation led to an unspecified number of deaths and injuries among the occupation troopers.

The Jenin Brigades stressed that the Palestinian ambush forced the Israeli soldiers to request additional reinforcements and call for warplanes and reconnaissance aircraft to evacuate their wounded and dead.

‘This prompted them, as usual, to pour out the fire of their hatred and madness upon our people and civilians, targeting a great group from the fighting As’ous family, leading to the martyrdom of six on the path to al-Quds liberation,’ the statement said.

The Brigades underlined that the Israeli regime’s acts of bloody aggression would strengthen the resolve of the Palestinian resistance.

‘We had warned this defeated occupier that the blood of our martyred leaders will not be in vain and will only increase our determination and insistence on continuing the path,’ the statement said.

‘You have made a mistake in studying the Jenin Brigade. Betting on your stupidity, we managed to lure you after we released the last video of our manoeuvre. By the grace and favour of Allah, we succeeded in trapping you in a fiery ambush and assure you that what awaits you is worse and more bitter,’ it added.

The Jenin Brigades also cautioned that they would release the extent of human and material losses the occupying forces had suffered in the ambush unless the regime heeded the call.

‘Finally, we challenge this defeated and terrified occupier to come out before 9pm and announce their real losses before we do, which are documented by us with scenes that will disgrace your faces and weaken your plots and will warm and heal the hearts of our people and the free people of our nation,’ the statement said.