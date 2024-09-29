Nasrallah assassination ‘an act of Israeli desperation’ says Iran

‘ISRAEL has gone on an assassination spree against resistance commanders in a desperate effort to prevent its demise,’ Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said yesterday.

Qalibaf made the remarks on Sunday, two days after Israel assassinated Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the longtime leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement, in an airstrike on southern Beirut using American-supplied bunker-buster bombs.

The terrorist act came almost a year into Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and deadly aerial assaults on Lebanon.

‘The Zionist enemy has not achieved its objectives and it has been defeated (on the battlefield), thus it has begun assassinations to survive and avert its demise,’ he said during an open parliamentary session.

‘It is not the Zionist regime that has the upper hand, but on the contrary, it has adopted the tactical methods of assassination and psychological warfare in an act of desperation to compensate for strategic failures.’

The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group confirmed the assassination of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in massive airstrikes against Beirut on Friday evening.

Israel waged its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Qalibaf said the Hamas operation, dubbed al-Aqsa Storm, put Israel’s survival at serious risk and turned the ‘illusion of security’ that the occupying regime had created for settlers into a ‘sustainable fear’.

He also noted that Hezbollah’s structure has been institutionalised for several decades in such a way that repairs the lack of its current commanders in a short time.

He further said the US is complicit in all of the crimes of the Zionist regime and it has to accept repercussions for its actions.