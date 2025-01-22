MASS ATROCITIES IN THE WEST BANK –– warns Human Rights Watch

AN ONGOING Israeli army raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank killed at least eight Palestinians and wounded about 35 yesterday.

Israeli settlers also carried out attacks in other parts of the West Bank, targeting Palestinian-owned homes and vehicles, while the Israeli army has detained dozens of Palestinians.

In Gaza, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held for a third day, with trucks carrying desperately needed humanitarian aid rolling into the territory.

Life for Palestinians in the West Bank since the Gaza ceasefire has been ‘horror and devastation’ said Milena Ansari, an Israel-Palestine researcher for Human Rights Watch.

Speaking in occupied East Jerusalem yesterday, she said: ‘We’ve been ringing the alarms and bringing attention to the West Bank because the repression was already at a peak, but lately, we are seeing more of an increase.

‘Israeli forces have been using air strikes and drones and launching missiles to kill dozens of Palestinians, including children, in the West Bank. In the last 13 days alone, nine Palestinians were killed, including four children, by Israeli forces, and five of them were killed by air strikes.

‘Just a few days ago, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers. And just today, the Israeli military announced an operation called “Iron Wall” in the Jenin refugee camp, and this does represent a seriously worrying risk of escalation with regards to use of force and mass atrocities in the West Bank.

‘The daily life for Palestinians on the ground the past two days and since the announcement of the ceasefire has been horror and devastation.

‘We’ve seen massive severe movement restrictions across the West Bank between communities, cities and villages.

‘In Bethlehem alone, more than 89 gates, barriers and concrete blocks have blocked movement in and out of the city. And this directly impacts the ability of people to go to their homes, schools, universities and movement in general.

‘For two consecutive days and nights, Israeli settlers have attacked villages and towns across the West Bank. They’ve been setting fires using Molotov cocktails at homes and vehicles of Palestinians, causing damage to property and injuring dozens of Palestinians.

‘Even on highways, settlers have been throwing stones at vehicles, so even movement on a daily basis for Palestinians in the West Bank is a matter of really calculating and examining whether it’s safe to go home or to school.

‘Last night alone, settlers entered the village of Funduq and burned vehicles and homes and Palestinian residences. Just so we’re clear, the Israeli government is the responsible authority here as they have approved and funded the growth of illegal settlements across the West Bank. And they have also enabled settler violence against Palestinians, including by providing settlers with weapons and arms.

‘In many of the cases we’re seeing of attacks by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli forces are either actively assisting in the attacks or are just standing by, providing protection to the settlers instead of stopping these attacks against Palestinians.’