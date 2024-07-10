‘March all over the world to condemn Israeli massacres in Gaza!’ says Hamas movement

THE HAMAS movement has called for organising angry marches all over the world to condemn Israel’s massacres and genocide in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Hamas said that the Israeli occupation army committed a massacre on Tuesday at Al-Awda School in Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, killing more than 29, displaced civilians and injuring many others.

Hamas described the new massacre in Abasan al-Kabira as Israeli persistence in waging the genocidal war and committing massacres against the defenceless people of Gaza.

‘The escalating criminal Zionist aggression against innocent civilians in the residential neighbourhoods and shelter centres of the Gaza Strip confirms that the terrorist Zionist government is insistent on going on with its killing campaign and war of extermination with no regard for the consequences of its crimes,’ Hamas added.

Hamas called on the Arab and Islamic peoples and the world’s free people to continue staging rallies in support of the Palestinians in Gaza and pressure for an end to the Israeli war crimes.

Meanwhile the General Directorate of Civil Defence in the Gaza Strip mourned one of its employees in Central Gaza, in an Israeli bombing that targeted him while he was fulfilling his national and humanitarian duty.

The Civil Defence said in a statement on Tuesday: ‘With the martyrdom of Major Fadel Sakib Ataya, the number of our martyrs, who have been killed while fulfilling their humanitarian duty since the beginning of the ongoing genocide war against our people in the Gaza Strip, rises to 76.’

Israeli occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 52 Palestinians and the injury of 208 others, according to medical sources yesterday.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 38,295 reported fatalities, with an additional 88,241 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defence crews.

The Jordanian Ministry condemned the ongoing systematic targeting of civilians and shelters for displaced persons in the Gaza Strip, most recently the targeting of al Awda School in the Abasan area in Khan Younis, which resulted in the killing of 50 people.

The Ministry’s official spokesman, Sufyan Al-Qudah, affirmed Jordan’s absolute rejection of Israel’s ongoing genocide being waged against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, stressing that these crimes are a flagrant violation of the rules of international law.

The Ministry renewed his call to the international community, especially the Security Council, to take immediate steps to stop these crimes and provide protection for Palestinian civilians.

Al-Qudah pointed out that the absence of any form of accountability and continued impunity encourages Israel to continue its violations and increase the suffering of the Palestinian people.