Israeli settlers seize the land!

ISRAELI military authorities yesterday handed 25 residents of al-Sawiyeh village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, demolition orders for their houses under the pretext they were built in Area C and without an Israeli permit.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that soldiers raided the village and handed the 25 residents the demolition orders.

Al-Sawiyeh head of village council, Murad Abu Ras, told WAFA that some of these houses are inhabited while others are still under construction.

He said village residents are not allowed to build in most of their land under the pretext that land is classified as Area C, which is under full Israeli rule, while they can build in only 5 per cent of the area of the village, classified as Area B, which is under Palestinian administration and Israeli military control.

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday ordered a halt on the construction of two houses in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem city, according to local sources.

Deputy Head of the Village Council, Ahmad Ghazal, said that Israeli forces stormed the village and handed Omar and Hussein Ebayyat orders to stop the construction of their houses purportedly for being built without licenses since they are located in Area C, which is under full Israeli military control.

Palestinians are not allowed to build in Area C of the occupied West Bank without an Israeli permit, which is impossible to get.

Israeli settlers yesterday damaged more than 30 olive trees in the village of Jaloud, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, a local official, told WAFA that the settlers damaged more than 30 olive trees, southeastern of the aforementioned village, noting that they’re owned by local resident Rajeh Hamoud.

Settlers uprooted about 50 olive trees in the same area last month.

Extremist Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers’ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.