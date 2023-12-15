Israeli occupation forces open fire on families!

THE Israeli occupation forces yesterday morning opened fire and executed at least two displaced families who were taking shelter inside a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, according to a WAFA correspondent.

He said the occupation forces stormed the UNRWA school after besieging it and executed members from the Saleh and Khalil families by shooting them, including children, women, and elderly, in three classrooms.

Israeli warplanes also bombed another school affiliated with UNRWA in Jabalia, which led to the death of at least 25 people, the majority of whom were from the Abu Odeh and Kafarna families, displaced from Beit Hanoun.

He added that the occupation forces arrested at least 40 people, including children, boys and women, from the Shadi Abu Ghazaleh School in the camp, after blindfolding them and stripping most of them of their clothes.

The warplanes also targeted six homes in al-Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, killing at least 25 people and wounding dozens, without ambulances being able to reach them due to the intensity of the bombing and the difficulty of moving between the streets that were destroyed due to bulldozing, demolition and sabotage by the occupation machines.

An occupation drone targeted young men in the same neighbourhood leading to the death of at least six people.

In the centre of the Gaza Strip, warplanes bombed two houses in Deir al-Balah, housing displaced people from Gaza, resulting in at least 10 deaths and the wounding of others.

In Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, at least 40 people were killed and dozens were injured as a result of the random artillery shelling of 10 homes in the western area and the Sheikh Nasser area, specifically in Khuza’a, Abasan, and al-Qarara.

Three citizens were also killed and others were injured in artillery shelling on Khan Younis.

In Rafah, Israeli warplanes bombed two houses in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood, and others in the Shaboura camp, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens.

The bodies of 10 a people were recovered from under the rubble of homes bombed in the Yabna camp in Rafah.

Warplanes also launched six raids on the border strip with Egypt, causing damage to dozens of homes in that area and the collapse of at least two homes.