Israel massacres Palestinians in Nablus – 3 killed, 40 wounded

A NEW massacre of Palestinians, which left three people dead and more than 40 wounded, was committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the northern West Bank city of Nablus yesterday.

Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said: ‘While Gaza is recovering from its wounds and burying its dead from the weekend’s barbaric Israeli aggression, which claimed the lives of dozens of people and hundreds of wounded, most of them women and children, soldiers yesterday committed a new massacre using rocket-propelled grenades to bombard civilian homes in the old town of Nablus.

‘What our people are subjected to is organised terrorism in Gaza, Nablus, Jenin, Hebron, and the occupied city of Jerusalem; which is witnessing an ethnic cleansing process, an attempt to Judaise it, and the desecration of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque, in addition to the displacement of people, and the seizure of lands in the Jordan Valley and in Masafer Yatta.

‘All of these terrorist practices must stir the global conscience to take measures to stop the bloodshed, which, once it stops in one area starts in another, inflicting more pain which our people have suffered for more than 74 years.’

The Palestinian presidency also condemned the latest Israeli assault and killings in Nablus and held the Israeli government responsible.

Presidential spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said: ‘The Israeli occupation is getting close to an open confrontation with the entire Palestinian people through its all-out aggression which began in Jerusalem and then spread to Jenin, Gaza, and today in Nablus, which left three people dead and dozens wounded.

‘What is required now is to hold Israel responsible for this bloody escalation, which claimed the lives of dozens of the Palestinian people.

‘Continuation of this Israeli aggression, whether through daily cold-blooded killings, settlement expansion at the expense of Palestinian land, or the continued desecration and storming of holy sites, demolishing homes, expelling residents and other Israeli measures will not make our Palestinian people surrender or compromise their national principles.

‘The international community must end its dubious silence and stand firmly against Israel’s policy that violates all international laws and human rights.’