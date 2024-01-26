Israel kills dozens in Gaza Strip shelling!

DOZENS of civilians were killed yesterday and others sustained various injuries, in the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip, which entered its 111th day.

Medical sources reported that dozens of civilians were killed and others were injured at the Kuwait Junction on Salah al-Din Road in Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City, after the occupation army fired heavy artillery shells and bullets at those waiting for humanitarian aid trucks coming from Rafah.

Two Palestinians were killed yesterday and others sustained various injuries after the occupation forces bombed a gathering in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile occupation aircraft targeted a gathering of residents in the camp, which led to the killing of two citizens and the wounding of dozens of people with various injuries.

Earlier yesterday, three citizens, including two children, were killed in the occupation bombing of Al-Satar Al-Gharbi area, north of Khan Younis.

The aggression against the Gaza Strip enters its 111th day, as the occupation continues its intense bombardment of various areas in the Strip, including Khan Younis, which is subjected to a violent series of raids and artillery shelling.

In an infinite toll, the number of dead in the aggression rose to 25,700, the majority of whom were women and children, in addition to about 63,740 people with various injuries, while more than 8,000 others who are still missing under the rubble and on the roads, where ambulance and rescue crews cannot reach them.

Israeli forces yesterday detained 24 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank, and dozens of others from the city of Khan Younis, in the Gaza Strip, sources confirmed.

In Jenin, Israeli forces detained 12 people, while in Ramallah, one person was detained.

Additionally, Israeli forces detained five Palestinians from Hebron, four from Nablus, one from Tulkarm and another from Tubas as he was passing through the Hamra military checkpoint.

In Gaza, the occupation army detained all the men inside a residential building west of Khan Younis, and took the women and children to the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society, where they were detained.

The total number of detentions after October 7 rose to about 6,285, including those who were arrested from homes, through military checkpoints, those who were forced to surrender under pressure, and those who were held hostage.

The occupation forces continue to implement systematic arrest campaigns, as one of the most prominent established policies, which escalated in an unprecedented manner after October 7th not only in terms of the number of detainees, but also in terms of the level of crimes the occupation forces committed, in addition to the raids into the homes of the detainees’ families, which are accompanied by ransacking operations, and extensive destruction.