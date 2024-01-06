HALTING ISRAELI AGGRESSION OUR TOP PRIORITY – Palestinian Presidency

IN RESPONSE to reports of Israeli plans regarding post-war Gaza, the Presidency of the State of Palestine firmly reiterated yesterday its clear stance, emphasising that halting the Israeli aggression against our people is the top national priority.

In a statement released yesterday, the Palestinian Presidency affirmed ‘the unswerving, clear Palestinian position that prioritises ending the Israeli aggression against our people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.’

The statement emphasised the importance of a political horizon based on international legitimacy, the Arab Peace Initiative, ending the occupation, and the recognition of the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Presidency unequivocally rejected any plans that go beyond these parameters, deeming them categorically unacceptable.

A teenager was shot dead and at least seven others wounded in an ambush set up by Israeli occupation soldiers Thursday night in the town of Beit Rima, located northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to medical sources.

The sources confirmed the death of 17-year-old Osaid Tareq al-Rimawi, a high school student, who succumbed to a gunshot wound to the chest in the deadly incident. Additionally, reports from Salfit Governmental Hospital confirmed the admission of seven individuals injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire in the same assault.

Sources from the town revealed that the youths fell victim to an ambush set up by Israeli occupation forces, who also detained several others during the predawn raid. Most of the wounded were transported to Salfit Governmental Hospital for treatment.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation soldiers raided multiple homes, vandalised the doors of multiple commercial establishments, and destroyed a local café during the offensive. Confrontations between the local youth and the occupying forces erupted following these incursions.