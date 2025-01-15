Gaza ceasefire deal ‘at closest point yet’

‘A CEASEFIRE in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is at its closest point yet, with negotiations to bring the 15-month conflict to an end in their final stages,’ Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a news conference in Doha yesterday.

‘A draft agreement has been handed to both Hamas and Israel and major obstacles on key contentious issues between the two sides have been addressed,’ al-Ansari said.

‘Current discussions in Doha are focused on finalising the remaining details,’ he continued. ‘Today, we are at the closest point ever to having a deal.’

The spokesman predicted that the implementation of the ceasefire agreement will occur ‘very shortly after it is finalised’.

‘We do believe that we (Qatar) were able, through negotiations and through our partners in Egypt and the United States, to minimise a lot of the disagreements between both parties,’ al-Ansari added.

However, he cautioned against setting expectations too high until there is a formal announcement.

‘We do believe we are at a developed stage, we do believe we are at a final stage, but obviously, until there is an announcement, there will be no announcement,’ he said.

‘Therefore, we shouldn’t be overexcited about what’s happening right now. But certainly, we are hopeful.’

According to details leaked by the Israeli media, the ceasefire deal will be implemented in three stages.

In the first, 33 Israeli captives being held in Gaza will be released. Israel will free 50 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for each female soldier released, and 30 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the remaining civilians being held captive.

The second phase will begin 16 days later, focusing on negotiations to release the remaining prisoners.

The final stage will address long-term arrangements, including an alternative government in Gaza and rebuilding efforts.

Other details about the deal focus on security, with checks said to be carried out by an international body, and Israel allowing one million Palestinians back into the northern Gaza Strip.

The reports also said Israel will completely withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor – the strip of land between the borders of Gaza and Egypt – at the end of the first phase of the deal.

Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met in Doha on Monday with a top Hamas delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, a member of Hamas’s political bureau.

The meeting took place as a senior Hamas official said earlier in the day that his Movement had delivered a ‘positive’ response to a ceasefire proposal over Gaza.

During the meeting, the Emir also reaffirmed Qatar’s unwavering stance on the Palestinian cause and its firm support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights.