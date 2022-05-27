Forces of Donetsk Peoples Republic are in full control!

‘AS of May 27, 2022, the forces of the DPR and the LPR supported by the Russian army’s firepower, liberated and established full control of 220 populated areas on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic’, the territorial defence headquarters said on Friday

Forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have gained full control of the town of Krasny Liman in the Kramatorsk district in the republic’s north.

On May 23, First Deputy Head of the DPR Information Ministry Daniil Bezsonov said that offensive operations against the Ukrainian military had restarted in the area of the communities of Avdeyevka, Novosyolovka Vtoraya and Krasny Liman.

Two days later, DPR Head Denis Pushilin, said that over a half of the territory of Krasny Liman had been liberated and there were only a few days left until the town’s complete liberation.

• ‘The West has declared a total war on us, on the Russian World. Nobody makes any secret of this,’ Foreign Minister Lavrov said at a meeting of the Council of the heads of Russia’s constituent territories at the Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov warned that the Western policy of ‘cancelling’ Russia would continue for a long time.

‘The culture of cancelling Russia and everything related with our country has reached a point of absurdity.

‘Bans have been imposed on such classics as Tchaikovsky, Dostoyevsky, Tolstoy and Pushkin.

‘Persecution is underway against Russian culture and art workers. In general, one can be certain that this situation will last,’ Lavrov said.

‘We must realise that it has exposed the West’s real attitude to the beautiful slogans that were put forward 30 years ago after the end of the Cold War –the calls for universal humanitarian values, for building a common European home from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Now we can see the real worth of these fine words,’ Lavrov said.

He stressed that Russia would certainly not agree to put up with this.

‘In this situation there is a great demand for a concrete discussion on how we develop our cooperation, cooperation between our ministry and civil society, including at the level of regions,’ he added.