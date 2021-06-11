Chinese Rover sends back Mars ‘selfie’!

LAST WEEK, US President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to enhance and extend a Trump-era ban on investments with 59 Chinese companies, barring US-based individuals or companies from engaging in business with them.

The US president claimed in February that China would ‘eat our lunch’ if the US did not step up investment.

Meanwhile, the Chinese working class has made more huge advances, leaving far behind it the days when imperialist concessions in China displayed such notices as ‘No dogs or Chinese allowed’.

China’s Zhurong rover has now reached Mars and sent back a batch of new images from the planet – including a ‘selfie’.

The robot, which landed in May, positioned a wireless camera on the ground and then rolled back a short distance to take the snap.

To Zhurong’s right in the picture is the rocket-powered platform that brought the six-wheeled vehicle to a soft touchdown. Both display prominent Chinese flags.