Campaign to aid & rebuild Gaza Strip began Sunday

MORE than 80 countries and institutions are participating in an international campaign to aid and rebuild the Gaza Strip, following the ceasefire that came into effect on Sunday.

The Al-Azhar Foundation in Egypt announced the formation of an operations room to launch the international campaign yesterday, noting that the first convoy has already entered the Strip following the ceasefire.

The convoy, consisted of 200 trucks loaded with thousands of tons of urgent relief aid, including tents, blankets, mattresses and food supplies.

The aid will be distributed to the people of the Gaza Strip in refugee camps in all cities, until the start of the Gaza reconstruction phase and the return of the displaced to their homes.

The Egyptian Red Crescent in North Sinai had previously reported that the number of trucks that entered the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire agreement came into force reached 1,770 trucks, including 110 fuel trucks, stressing that there are about 4,000 trucks ready to enter the Strip successively.

The trucks of Egypt’s National Alliance for Civil Development Work lined up on the Ismailia Road, in preparation for moving towards the Rafah land crossing, as part of the ninth convoy organised by the alliance to support Gaza.

The entities and institutions of the National Alliance participated in preparing the convoy, bringing the total aid convoys provided since the beginning of the crisis to more than 2,619 trucks, with approximately 54,000 tons of various aid.

The Palestinian Water Authority announced yesterday that its crews have begun a rapid field survey of water and sewage facilities in northern Gaza.

The Water Authority said: ‘The current destruction has caused a complete collapse of the water supply system in northern Gaza, which has been suffering from a severe shortage of water over the past year, as it has decreased to very low rates of about three litres per day per person, in addition to the major losses incurred by the infrastructure with the collapse of the sewage pumping and treatment systems.’

The Director of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, confirmed that Civil Defence crews collected more than 100 martyrs from the roads of the northern Gaza Strip, most of them are remains of unidentified persons yesterday.

In a press statement, Al-Bursh announced that there are more than 10,000 martyrs still under the rubble of houses in northern Gaza.

Israel continues Jenin aggression!

THE Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) yesterday continued, for the second day running, its large-scale aggression against Jenin and its refugee camp, amid clashes with resistance fighters.

The IOF also continued to block all the entrances of Jenin camp as part of its tight siege on the area, amid ongoing drone overflights.

Renewed clashes broke out yesterday morning between resistance fighters and Israeli forces following a violent day in Jenin, where at least 10 Palestinian citizens were killed and about 100 others suffered injuries in relentless Israeli shooting and aerial attacks.

The attacks on Jenin camp forced at least 600 citizens to leave their homes.

Meanwhile, the resistance in Jenin continued to detonate explosive devices and open fire at IOF vehicles and soldiers.

Several Israeli soldiers were reportedly injured during the ongoing IOF campaign in Jenin.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army launched a large-scale military operation called the ‘Iron Wall’ in Jenin area and its refugee camp after ordering the Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces to end their weeks-long raid in Jenin and withdraw from the area.

As part of their security cooperation with the Israeli army, PA forces stormed the medical centre in Ajjah village to look for and arrest any wounded citizen evacuated from Jenin City or its refugee camp.

PA soldiers also kidnapped Ahmed Abu Amireh, a senior commander of the Jenin Brigade, during a raid in Qabatiya town, south of Jenin.

The number of Israeli checkpoints and iron gates erected and installed by the occupation army in the West Bank has reached 898.

The Director General of Publication and Documentation at the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, Amir Daoud, stated yesterday that out of the 898 military barriers and iron gates, 18 iron gates were installed by the occupation since the beginning of 2025.

For the third consecutive day, the occupation forces tightened the military measures at most of the entrances and exits of the governorates in the West Bank.

