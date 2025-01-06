8th GAZA BABY DIES OF COLD

AN EIGHTH baby died of hypothermia due to a lack of shelters as temperatures plummeted amid Israeli military attacks on Gaza yesterday.

The father of the baby was at the morgue of the hospital, crying. This is not the only child that he has lost. Since the onset of winter, he has lost two children. Both of them passed away from hypothermia.

‘I am the mother of Yousef. I lost him. They didn’t give a single moment to feel happy with my baby,’ said the infant’s mother.

‘He died because of the very cold weather. He slept next to me and in the morning I found him frozen and dead. I don’t know what to say,’ she said.

‘No one can feel my misery. No one in the world can understand our catastrophic situation. Yousef was fine. He was born healthy. I lost Yousef forever.’

The Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 45,805 Palestinians and injured 109,064 since October 7, 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry said yesterday.

It said 88 Palestinians were killed and 208 were injured in the past 24 hours.

Israeli attacks killed more than 200 Palestinians across Gaza over the last three days as the military continues to hit residential buildings as well as people gathered in streets, marketplaces, and shelters.

In the north west of Gaza City, a whole family is still missing and trapped under the rubble. The civil defence is doing its best to remove bodies from under the rubble, but has only removed four of the family members.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has lauded the US Biden administration’s $8bn boost in military aid for the genocide under way in Gaza.

‘The support of the United States over the past 15 months has enabled us to defend ourselves and wage war,’ Lapid said in a post on X.

‘This is an opportunity to thank President Biden and his administration for their support.’

The Israeli prime minister Netanyahu called for an ‘urgent security discussion’ this evening with Defence Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Israeli Army Radio reported.

The discussion will be held in light of the progress in negotiations regarding the release of the captives in Gaza, the report said.

Israel Hayom reported that an Israeli executive plane is returning from Qatar following mediated negotiations.