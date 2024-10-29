100,000 besieged in northern Gaza!

ABOUT 100,000 people are besieged in Jabalia, Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza without medical or food supplies, the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said yesterday.

Israeli troops have for weeks been denying the entry of aid into the north of the coastal enclave.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Israeli forces had ‘arrested and deported all the medical staff’ at Kamal Adwan Hospital, except one.

An Israeli warplane bombed a group of Palestinians near al-Qatati Mosque in Jabalia an-Nazla, north of Gaza, killing two citizens.

An ambulance crew evacuated the bodies of a father and his son from ash-Sha’er family after an Israeli drone targeted them in Khirbet Adas area in Rafah, south of Gaza.

Two other civilians were killed in an Israeli attack near the Badr Mosque in az-Zeitoun neighbourhood, southeast of Gaza City.

In Lebanon, Hezbollah said its fighters ambushed Israeli ground forces advancing towards the Tal Nahas area on the outskirts of the Lebanese village of Kfar Kila ‘with machine guns and rockets’.

The group said two Israeli vehicles were burnt and there were ‘deaths and injuries’ among Israeli troops.

Separately, it said Israeli soldiers were targeted ‘with a missile salvo’ for the second time yesterday in the Al-Omra area west of the Lebanese village of Wazzani.

More than 1,100 authors have launched ‘a mass boycott of Israeli publishers complicit in the dispossession of the Palestinian people’, a coalition of solidarity groups has said in a press statement.

The declaration is the biggest cultural boycott against Israeli institutions in history, it said, adding that ‘signatories have stated that they cannot in good conscience engage with Israeli institutions without interrogating their relationship to apartheid and displacement’.

Signatories include winners of the Nobel Prize, Booker Prize, Pulitzer Prize, and National Book Award.

According to the statement, authors have joined the campaign launched more than 20 years ago by Palestinian civil society, which calls for ‘those working in cultural industries to refuse working with Israeli academic and cultural institutions that are complicit in Israel’s human rights abuses against the Palestinian people and upholding apartheid and genocide.’