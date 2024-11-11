‘Neither party addresses the real pain facing working people!’ ‘Neither party addresses the real pain facing working people!’

‘IT IS clear that the economic struggle working-class people are facing is causing real pain and neither party has sufficiently addressed it,’ says AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler.

She issued the following statement on the 2024 election: ‘Presidential administrations change, but the labour movement’s values do not. We stand for the freedom to organise and for the right to collectively bargain.

‘We stand for solidarity – the kind that is built when working people stand together to take on the biggest, richest bosses and the most powerful extremist politicians. Most importantly, we know how to fight back when anyone comes after our freedoms.

‘This result is a blow for every worker who depends on our elected leaders to fight for our jobs, our unions and our contracts. We organised for months to produce a nearly 17-point advantage for Vice President Kamala Harris with union members.

‘Now we are faced with the reality of a second Donald Trump term. The Project 2025 agenda promises to dismantle labour unions because we are a pillar of democracy and a check on power.

‘We’ve seen assaults on our fundamental rights before. In the days, months, and years ahead, labour’s task will be to defend working people when it happens again. The labour movement gives voice and clarity to the struggles of working people – that’s what we do, and what we’ve always done.

‘Every workplace we organise is a victory for democracy. Every contract we bargain for is a step toward a fairer economy. Every strike is a lesson for rich bosses that they can’t keep the working class down. No one – not Donald Trump or JD Vance, nor any one CEO – can stop solidarity.

‘Organised labour is the path forward. In unions, people have power to build a stable foundation for themselves and their families. To say, “It’s Better in a Union”, is not simply a slogan – it’s the way to level the playing field and create a path to economic security for every working person.

‘The nearly 13 million union members of the AFL-CIO won’t be divided and we won’t back down.

‘We will be there for each other and we will fight every step of the way for every worker in this country, no matter who sits in the Oval Office.’

Machinists International President Brian Bryant in a message to the union’s members said: ‘In our union and in our nation, the principles of democracy are placed above all else.

‘We value every voice and every perspective. We stand for the dignity of all work and of all people.

‘Those principles – democracy, freedom and opportunity for all – will always guide the IAM. Nothing will change that.

‘We are proud of every IAM member who made their voices heard in this election. The spirit of activism and engagement is strong in our union. We must – and we will – carry that resolve forward.

‘And if we look at our 136-year history, the path forward is clear. We will organise. We will join together. We will defend the rights and freedoms of all.’

UAW President Shawn Fain commented on the 2024 Presidential Election: ‘UAW members around the country clocked in today under the same threat they faced yesterday: Unchecked corporate greed destroying our lives, our families, and our communities.

‘It’s the threat of companies like Stellantis, Mack Truck, and John Deere shipping jobs overseas to boost shareholder profits.

‘It’s the threat of corporate America telling the working class to sit down and shut up.

‘We’ve said all along that no matter who is in the White House, our fight remains the same.

‘The fight to fix our broken trade laws like the USMCA continues. The fight for good union jobs and US leadership in the emerging battery industry continues. The fight for a secure retirement for everyone in this country continues.

‘The fight for a living wage, affordable health care, and time for our families continues.

‘It’s time for Washington, DC to put up or shut up, no matter the party, no matter the candidate.

‘Will our government stand with the working class, or keep doing the bidding of the billionaires?

‘That’s the question we face today. And that’s the question we’ll face tomorrow. The answer lies with us. No matter who’s in office.

‘If that’s the question you’re asking today, no matter who you voted for, sign up and join us at solidarity.uaw.org.’

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) President April Verrett said in a statement: ‘We are not defeated, we are determined. And we won’t back down.

‘We remain united to each other and to our vision for a healthy, joyful, and prosperous future. And we’re not going to let anyone divide us based on racism, sexism, or fear.

‘SEIU’s 2 million members did monumental work in this election, reaching more than 7 million voters in 12 languages. Those conversations weren’t just about one vote, they’re about the world we’re determined to build together.

‘Our shared future is one rooted in joy and optimism, where we have Unions for All so that workers can share in the nation’s prosperity.

‘We are putting corporations, billionaires, and extremist politicians on notice – we see you, we know just what you’re trying to do, and we won’t back down.

‘We know what it’s like to face down bullies. We know how to keep going, to care for each other, to face down systems built to keep us out of power and divided. We will fight back by organising, mobilising, and winning worker power.

‘We will not allow anyone to take away our fundamental rights and freedoms.

‘Hear us: When you attack just one of us, you’re attacking every worker who makes our communities, our economy, and our nation strong.’

UNITE HERE President Gwen Mills said: ‘Elections come and go. We are engaged in the long struggle to build a working-class movement that can make the United States what it should be.

‘We have endured hate, division, and relentless attacks on workers. We are a fighting union and do not hesitate when we are under attack. We stand up, we stand up together, and we fight back.

‘There is no question that workers are angry, and for good reason. Corporations and ultra-wealthy people are setting the agenda.

‘Our mission is to put that power back in the hands of workers. We invite the Democrats to join us.

‘The path forward is clear: now more than ever, we must build power through unity. We cannot fall prey to divide, demobilise, discourage. Working together, we will fight for a country where all of our people can thrive.

‘In the next four years, we’re going to face many obstacles. We are ready. Now let’s get to work.’

The General Executive Board of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Wednesday September 16 elected not to endorse any candidate for US President.

It said: ‘After reviewing six months of nationwide member polling and wrapping up nearly a year of rank-and-file round table interviews with all major candidates for the presidency, the union was left with few commitments on top Teamsters issues from either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris – and found no definitive support among members for either party’s nominee.

‘In data publicly released earlier in the day, President Joe Biden won the support of Teamsters voting in straw polls at local unions between April-July prior to his exit from the race.

‘But in independent electronic and phone polling from July-September, a majority of voting members twice selected Trump for a possible Teamsters endorsement over Harris.

‘The union’s extensive member polling showed no majority support for Vice President Harris and no universal support among the membership for President Trump.’