Bethlehem Schoolgirls Teargassed

SEVERAL girl students suffered from exposure to tear gas on Tuesday morning when the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attacked their school in al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem.

Israeli soldiers stormed at-Tal and al-Barakah areas of the town and embarked on firing tear gas canisters and stun grenades at girl students and their school.

The Palestinian education directorate said that Israeli forces stormed the vicinity of the elementary girls schools of al-Khader, detained teacher Fatima Daadou, seized her cellphone, and brandished guns at principal Sanaa Zaboun.

While showering the school with tear gas, the Israeli soldiers prevented the students from leaving their classrooms and the school.

Every once in a while, the IOF carries out attacks on the girls school of al-Khader town and its students.

In a related context, the Palestinian ministry of education said that 13,177 Palestinian students had been martyred and 21,991 others had been injured since the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank started on October 7, 2023.

13,054 of those students were killed during the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, according to a statement released by the ministry on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) kidnapped a number of Palestinian citizens and encircled a house in Qabatiya town, south of Jenin.

The IOF kidnapped at least 13 citizens during a raid in Balata refugee camp in eastern Nablus and interrogated several citizens during its raid.

In Tulkarem, two citizens were taken prisoner during IOF raids in the city and Kafa village.

In al-Khalil, one young man suffered a bullet injury to his neck during clashes between local youths and Israeli forces in Sa’ir town.

In Salfit, the IOF kidnapped four citizens from the city and six others from other areas of the province.

Six other citizens were kidnapped by the IOF from Qarawat Bani Hassan town, northwest of Salfit.

On Monday evening, 20 citizens were kidnapped by the IOF from al-Zubaidat village in northern Jericho.