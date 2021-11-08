The Oxford Blood Money Must Be Returned To Sender At Once!

IN ITS LATEST ATROCITY, the University of Oxford has grabbed with both hands more than £12m in dirty money from the Alexander Mosley Trust.

This is a ‘charitable fund’ established on the back of money inherited from Sir Oswald Mosley, the leader of the British Union of Fascists who spent the whole of the Second World War in internment, as an out-and-out supporter of the Third Reich.

His son, Max Mosley, who died in May at the age of 81, was also an active and ardent fascist.

Their fascist activities did not come to an end with the Second World War.

In fact, they re-entered the fray to try and ignite a race war in the UK, in the late 1950s and early 60s when West Indian workers were encouraged to move to the UK to help rebuild its economy, at a time when there was a huge labour shortage.

The Mosleys’ ‘Union Movement’ took to the streets and whipped up racism on a massive scale in North Kensington, igniting race riots and setting the scene for murders. The Mosleys worked for a white racist uprising and a race war.

Kelso Cochrane was among their first victims.

He was walking along Southam Street (now the Edenham estate, including the Trellick Tower) when a gang of white youths attacked and stabbed him with a stiletto knife outside of the Earl of Warwick pub on Golborne Road.

Isis Amlak, a local activist and former chair of the North Kensington Law Centre, said Cochrane’s murder was a pivotal moment that ‘changed the dynamic’ between the Caribbean and white working class communities of North Kensington.

Kelso Benjamin Cochrane was a young carpenter and was saving money to go to law school when his life was cut short.

Oswald Mosley stood as a ‘Union Movement’ candidate in the 1959 general election in North Kensington.

The Socialist Labour League, the Trotskyist organisation of the time, put out a pamphlet that was sold at both Ladbroke Grove and Westbourne Park tube stations entitled ‘Workers Defence Squads for Notting Hill Gate – Drive the fascists off the streets.’ This call was taken up by many workers and youth.

Mosley fought the election on an out-and-out racist programme ‘to send all coloured people back to Jamaica or Africa’.

His election propaganda urged ‘Remember too that a vote for any of the other parties will mean five coloured men will be here after ten years for everyone here today unless you stop it now. This is your last chance to save the Britain we know and love, and the future of our children.’

The 1959 general election took place about a year after the 1958 Notting Hill race riots, the worst racial violence Britain has ever seen.

At that time, Notting Hill was situated within the parliamentary constituency of Kensington North. There were four candidates standing in Kensington North, including Sir Oswald Mosley who stood for the Union Movement.

Mosley led his campaign on an anti-immigration platform, calling for forced repatriation of Caribbean immigrants as well as a prohibition upon mixed-race marriages.

George Rogers however held the seat for Labour with 43% of the vote. Oswald Mosley took 8.1%. The result was a reflection of the complete bankruptcy of the fascists and racists.

Oxford University Professor Lawrence Goldman has spoken up on the current issue of the donation and warned that the Mosley millions must be rejected. He said: ‘Some might call it blood money. Everything about the Mosley family and the Mosley name is contaminated.’

He continued: ‘My story is not uncommon. My grandfather lost two siblings, their spouses and five nieces and nephews in the holocaust.’ Professor Goldman has written an Open Letter to all of the governing body fellows of St Peters College appealing to each of them personally to use their vote to stop the donation.

He has warned that accepting such a donation would be a disaster for the college and pose a threat to the existence of Oxford University.

In fact, the students’ and workers’ unions at Oxford must now take a stand and tell the governing body that it will take strike action all along the line unless this donation is returned to its bloody sender at once.