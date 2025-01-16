Palestinian Presidency Condemns The Killing Of Six Palestinians By The Zionist Occupiers!

THE Palestinian presidency has expressed its strong condemnation and rejection of the crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin camp yesterday evening, which led to the killing of six Palestinians.

The statement said: ‘This is a completely unacceptable step, and aims to ignite the internal Palestinian situation, especially since the security forces are pursuing those outlaws, which reveals the extent of the occupation forces’ involvement in promoting the state of chaos and anarchy that is consistent with the goals of those outside the law who are supported by external forces seeking to tamper with security, and create a climate that gives the occupation all the pretexts it needs before the international community to commit its crimes and attacks on our people and our land.’

The presidency warned of the danger of the Israeli plans seeking to disrupt every national effort that contributes to protecting Palestinian people from the aggression accompanied by the ongoing war of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The Presidency affirmed President Mahmoud Abbas’s support for the efforts of the security services in implementing the principle of the rule of law, maintaining security and safety for the Palestinian citizen, and not allowing tampering with the internal Palestinian situation, in order to achieve security and stability to preserve the supreme interests of our people in liberation and independence, and embodying the establishment of the Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has condemned the deadly Israeli airstrike targeting the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, emphasising that such massacres will fail to undermine the determination and willpower of the resistance front there.

‘We offer our condolences for the martyrdom of the heroes of Jenin in the West Bank, who lost their lives in this new brutal and heinous massacre. We emphasise that their pure blood will neither be wasted away nor trampled upon,’ the Hamas group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement added that the new crime by the occupiers will inflame a fire that will burn them out, and shatter delusions about their security apparatus.

Hamas said that the criminal act took place hours after the launch of an initiative to stop the attacks by the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) security forces on the Jenin camp and its resistance front.

The statement held the Ramallah-based PA complicit in the Zionist enemy’s crime, denouncing its rejection of national calls to stop the violations against the camp.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said an Israeli drone fired three missiles at a group of people near a traffic roundabout in the Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday evening, killing six people, including a 15-year-old boy, and injuring several others.

Five other victims of the attack were aged between 23 and 34, and included three brothers.

The deadly drone attack also comes amid a military offensive launched in the Jenin camp by PA security forces over the last several weeks, targeting Palestinian resistance fighters, which has resulted in the killing of more than a dozen people.

Hassan Khraisheh, deputy speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, said the drone attack proved Israel’s willingness to kill Palestinians indiscriminately. ‘This is a clear message from the Israeli occupation that every Palestinian is a target,’ Khraisheh said.

Over the past few years, the Israeli military has conducted numerous raids in the West Bank, which have escalated with the onset of the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Palestinians have also been violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers.

At least 848 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

