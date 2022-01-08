Biden’s frenzied speech against Trump shows US capitalism is on the rocks! Forward to the US socialist revolution!

IN A FRENZIED speech, US President Biden on Thursday accused ex-US President Trump and his supporters in the Republican Party of holding ‘a dagger at the throat of American democracy’.

Speaking exactly one year after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC after Trump lost the election, the geriatric Biden made a hysterical and vitriolic speech from the very room occupied by Trump supporters after they managed to breach the Capitol’s security.

Biden said: ‘One year ago today, in this sacred place democracy was attacked, simply attacked. The will of the people was under assault, the Constitution, our constitution faced the gravest of threats.’

Biden then laid the blame for the 6th January 2021 riot squarely at the feet of Trump: ‘What we didn’t see was a former president who just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in a private dining room of the Oval Office in the White House, watching it on television.

‘This was an armed insurrection … they weren’t looking to uphold a free and fair election. They were looking to overturn one.’

This is not just a case of one section of the US ruling class tearing chunks out of the other. Biden is accusing Trump of organising an insurrection. Such accusations have not been made in the USA since the civil war between the states.

The split and hysteria between the Democrats and the Republicans is a reflection of the fact that the US ruling class is in a desperate crisis, reflecting the growing death agony of the US capitalist system.

US capitalism is on the rocks. Both Biden and Trump were humbled and exposed by their rout in Afghanistan by the Taliban – and now they face a much stronger enemy at home, the huge and powerful US working class.

Capitalist America is no longer the top dog. It no longer holds number one position in the world in terms of industry, production, technological advancement or military capacity.

It has lost its footing, it is now stumbling, and the ‘al-mighty dollar’ is about to fall.

When you look at the US debt clock it is whizzing around, with the debt going up a million dollars a minute. It is currently at $29.7 trillion and rising.

British consultancy Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) forecasts China, now the world’s second-largest economy, will overtake the US. Its production, thanks to the nationalised property relations won through the 1949 socialist revolution, is outstripping the world.

The Afghan war cost the US economy $5.8tn and the trillions spent on the Afghan Army came to nothing as it dissolved in the face of the Taliban, leaving a defeated US scuttling out of the country, leaving military equipment worth billions behind.

Now while the US ruling class has been spending its time trying to work out how to deal with Iran, Russia and China, its main enemy, the US working class has been flexing its industrial and political muscles.

It is fear of the US working class that is fuelling Biden’s mania.

While the US ruling class has been sinking into the mire in Afghanistan there have been mass strikes across the US, with each strike victory spurring the working class forward.

The American working class and their families are refusing to pay for this economic crisis. In struggle after struggle they are driving the bosses back.

In one such struggle, 1,400 workers at the cereals giant Kellogg’s ended a three-month strike by beating back a ruthless employer that was threatening to sack the lot and rehire them on worse contracts.

In the New Year’s revolutionary statement the News Line stated: ‘The powerful American working class is not prepared to be driven into the ground with wage-cutting derisory pay offers at a time when inflation is running at over 6% and rising.

‘With the working class erupting and the capitalist class insisting that the bankrupt US cannot afford any wage increases, the class struggle in America has reached the point of revolutionary explosion.

‘News Line sends its warmest revolutionary greetings to the American working class who will force its trade union leaders to break with the bourgeois Democratic and Republican parties and go forward to building a Labour Party, and a US section of the Fourth International to lead the fight for the American Socialist Revolution.’