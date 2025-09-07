Young Socialists lobby calls for general strike to bring down Starmer and bring in a Workers Government!

‘WE HAVE to call action here this week at the TUC Congress to support Palestine and stop the genocide,’ Susan Cook, a delegate from Leeds USDAW, told News Line as the Congress opened in Brighton yesterday.

The Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists lobbied delegates as they arrived.

Cook continued: ‘All the promises Starmer has made he has reversed.

‘He’s been to our meetings and shown what he is, he must be kicked out now.’

Jack Tucker, of Wrexham Unite, told News Line: ‘My branch supports solidarity with Palestine in every way.

‘We have to strike for Palestine, stop the genocide now.’

Rob Tollman, NASUWT Manchester, said: ‘It is appalling what is going on. Britain must stop arming Israel.

‘There is a motion this week saying wages not war.’

Chris Collinson, CWU Leeds, said: ‘The TUC must take action now to stop the Gaza genocide. The trades unions have to fight.’

Mark Dickinson, senior Vice President of the NASUWT teachers union, said: ‘Ceasefire now, stop Britain arming Israel.

‘We must support the motion from the UCU. The government is calling for an extra 2% for defence. The UCU is demanding that this policy is reversed, but we must go further.

‘The TUC must call action to stop the genocide.’

NEU general secretary Daniel Kebede told News Line: ‘The TUC must take action to stop the genocide.

‘Starmer should be made to withdraw the invitation to the genocidal Israeli president Herzog, stop arming Israel, impose sanctions – do it now.’