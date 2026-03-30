‘You look like gangsters!’ Palestine campaigner Qesser Zuhrah tells masked arresting police officers

AT 6.30 yesterday morning campaigner for Palestine Qesser Zuhrah was arrested by masked police officers under Section 44 of the Serious Crimes Act and Section 1 of the Terrorism Act for posting an Instagram story saying: ‘take direct action’.

In a video of her arrest, the masked officers told her that she was being taken to Hatfield Police Station.

Calls were made for supporters to mobilise outside Hatfield Police Station to support 19 year old Qesser, where they said yesterday afternoon: ‘This is intimidation tactics but she remains defiant.’

Officers arresting Qesser at her home covered their faces to avoid accountability in the same way that ICE agents have been seen in violent raids in the USA.

Qesser Zuhrah, one of the Filton24, was released from prison just over a month ago after spending 15 months on remand without a single conviction.

She lasted 48 days on hunger strike without food while being held on remand.

At 6.20 yesterday morning, while she was sleeping, counter-terrorism police turned up at her bail address and abducted her under the terrorism act.

This is just one month after she was released on bail after 15 months of unlawful remand.

The arresting officer told Qesser: ‘You are under arrest under section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007 and section one of the Terrorism Act which are about encouraging people to commit crime.’

As she was being arrested and handcuffed she said: ‘Why are you covering your faces officer? You guys look like gangsters. Are you scared of accountability? Why are you covering your face if you are officers of the law?’