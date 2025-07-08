YOU DID IT! – BMA congratulates resident doctors on 90% strike vote

‘YOU did It!’ the British Medical Association said in a message to resident doctor members yesterday. ‘A resounding majority of you voted in favour of taking strike action to continue the fight for pay restoration.’

With 90% of resident doctors voting yes on a turnout of 55%, their ballot has provided a mandate for industrial action for six months, up to January 2026.

‘The government can now be under no illusion as to the strength of feeling on the issue,’ the BMA continued.

‘You’ve had enough of being undervalued. You don’t want to have to wait 12 years for your pay to be restored. And you’re prepared to strike again to deliver that message to Government.

‘It’s time for Wes Streeting to find a credible path to pay restoration.

‘Failing that, we’ll be calling for a strike of resident doctors across England, with dates to follow.’

Resident Doctors Committee (RDC) co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said: ‘Doctors have spoken and spoken clearly: they won’t accept that they are worth a fifth less than they were in 2008.

‘Our pay may have declined but our will to fight remains strong.

‘We now find ourselves at a crucial crossroads. Last year when in opposition Mr Streeting said that the solution to strikes was to talk to resident doctors. It was as true then as it is now.

‘He made a point of acting quickly to grasp the issue and negotiate a solution. Only a few weeks ago he again said he wanted to get back round the table with us.

‘Now we will see if he can once again make the right decision. He needs to come forward as soon as possible with a credible path to pay restoration. All we need is a credible pay offer and nobody need strike.

‘Doctors don’t take industrial action lightly – but they know it is preferable to watching their profession wither away. The next move is the Government’s. Will it repeat the mistakes of its predecessor? Or will it do the right thing and negotiate a path to full pay restoration and the restoration of doctors’ confidence in our profession’s future?’