Worldwide media protest against Zionist genocide

MORE than 250 media outlets in over 70 countries staged a front page protest yesterday, highlighting the killing of more than 200 journalists in Israel’s war on Gaza.

The worldwide protest took place the day after Al-Quds Today TV correspondent Islam Abed was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, adding to the mounting toll in what has become the deadliest war for journalists in recent history.

Islam Abed was killed on Sunday evening when an Israeli warplane dropped a bomb on Gaza City.

The al-Quds Today satellite television channel condemned her killing as ‘treacherous’.

‘The Israeli killing machine will not succeed in silencing our voice, the voice of the Palestinian people,’ it said, affirming its unwavering commitment to the message of resistance media.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) media freedom group general director, Thibaut Bruttin, said: ‘At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no-one left to keep you informed.’

Over 220 journalists have been killed during Israel’s war in Gaza since October 7th, 2023, according to RSF data.

Independent analysis by Al Jazeera reveals that at least 278 journalists and media workers have been killed by Israel over the past 22 months, including 10 from its own network.

Monday’s protest was staged a week after five journalists – Al Jazeera’s Mohammad Salama, Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri, freelance journalist Mariam Abu Daqqa – working for The Associated Press – Ahmed Abu Aziz and Moaz Abu Taha, were all killed in two Israeli strikes on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Earlier in August, six journalists, including Al Jazeera’s Anas al-Sharif, were killed in an Israeli air strike on a tent sheltering media workers outside the main gate of Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital. The strike deliberately targeted al-Sharif.

In total, seven people were killed in the attack, including three other Al Jazeera staff – correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh, 33, and cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, 25, and Mohammed Noufal, 29.

Those participating in the protest demanded ‘an end to impunity for Israeli crimes against Gaza’s reporters, the emergency evacuation of reporters seeking to leave the Strip, and that foreign press be granted independent access’, the RSF statement said.

The media group said it has filed four complaints at the International Criminal Court for war crimes the Israeli army has committed against journalists in Gaza.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate also condemned the murder of Islam Abed, saying: ‘Israel’s assault on Palestinian journalists is a stain of shame that will forever haunt the perpetrators of truth and a comprehensive war crime added to the occupation’s extensive history of violations against journalists.

‘(Israel is) entirely accountable for the death of colleague Islam Abed and all other media professionals who have been martyred while executing their professional responsibilities.’

PJS further urged international human rights and media organisations to undertake ‘immediate and impactful measures to ensure that Israeli leaders are held responsible for their continuous offences against Palestinian journalism.’

