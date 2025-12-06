Workers & youth demonstrate in support of Filton 24!

A LIVELY demonstration took place yesterday outside Woolwich Crown Court in support of the Filton 24 pro-Palestinian campaigners.

They are currently being held on remand under anti-terror laws over taking direct action against Elbit in Bristol which makes arms parts for Israel.

Six are on hunger strike.

One protester, Lil Warden said: ‘I’m here to lend my voice in any way I can. It’s really important that we all get out and shout as loud as we can in support of the Palestinians who have every right to live in their own land.

‘We need to support the Filton 24 and the hunger strikers – on which the BBC and all the main media have been completely silent.

‘The hunger strike has been going on for a month and absolutely no word.’

Nawal Ali told News Line: ‘The main message here is we shouldn’t be penalising the very people who are upholding international law and have the courage to do so.

‘It’s the double standard which makes it unbelievable. They went over a year without any trial. Usually you’re only on remand for six months. Do we know which prisons they’re in?

‘It is really important we continue to be the voice for those suffering in Palestine.

‘Israeli and world propaganda would have it that there is a ceasefire. In reality there is no ceasefire. All they want is the Palestinians to leave Gaza.’

Joanna said: ‘It’s so illogical in this dystopian world to wake up in the morning and go to work as if this genocide is not happening under our nose.

‘People have to realise they have the power to say “This is not OK”.

‘We have to support those who raise these issues.’

Tim Parkin, Greenwich Palestine Alliance, told News Line: ‘This trial is the real terrorism. Not the actions taken by the Filton 24.

‘Detaining the Filton 24, locking them up for a year is an attempt to terrorise people who support Palestine.

‘The Elbit drones are weapons used to terrorise and kill innocent Palestinians.

‘Greenwich Palestine Alliance supports the Filton 24 and calls for them to be given bail now.’

Hadrian Speight from Palestine Solidarity said: ‘I am here because it is an injustice of innocent people being killed in Gaza.

‘The Filton 24 should not be in prison. It is the government that should be stopping the genocide in Gaza, under international law, in which the they are failing to do.’