Withdraw from Palestine now! – UN General Assembly instructs Israel

THE United Nations General Assembly has passed a draft resolution demanding Israel withdraw from Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, and recognise the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and establishment of an independent state.

The resolution was supported by 151 countries, while 11 abstained and 11 voted against.

The resolution, presented by Palestine, Jordan, Djibouti, Senegal, Qatar, and Mauritania, was voted on during the 80th session of the General Assembly on Tuesday night under agenda item 35.

It emphasised that the United Nations holds a permanent responsibility regarding the issue of Palestine until it is fully addressed in accordance with international law and relevant resolutions.

The resolution also highlighted that resolving the question of Palestine through a just, lasting, and comprehensive settlement is crucial for ensuring enduring peace and stability across the West Asia region.

The resolution said Israel, as the occupying authority, holds the responsibility to refrain from obstructing the Palestinian people’s pursuit of their right to self-determination.

This includes their right to establish an independent and sovereign state across the entirety of the occupied Palestinian territory, coexisting peacefully and securely alongside Israel within recognised and secure borders.

Hamas has denounced the ongoing settler attacks in the occupied West Bank as part of an organised escalation and an official Israeli policy to terrorise and displace Palestinians.

The resolution underscored the responsibility of all states to act in line with the UN Charter and international law, ensuring the removal of any barriers stemming from Israel’s unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory that hinder the Palestinian people from realising their right to self-determination.

It reaffirmed that Israeli settlement activities, along with all other unilateral actions intended to change the demographic makeup, character, and status of Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories, including the construction of the wall and its related measures, are illegal, calling for their immediate halt.

The resolution strongly denounced any use of force against Palestinian civilians, especially children, as a breach of international law, while emphasising the need to ensure the safety, protection, and well-being of all civilians across West Asia. It also condemned acts of violence and terrorism targeting civilians from all parties involved.