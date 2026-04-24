MORE than 130 prominent writers, scholars, and activists, including Sally Rooney, Greta Thunberg, and Brian Eno, have written to the Court of Appeal in support of Palestine Action ahead of Tuesday’s hearing on the lawfulness of the group’s ban.

The letter contains six words: ‘We oppose genocide, we support Palestine Action.’ It is the first act of defiance by public figures against the ban, which was the first imposed on a direct action protest group under the Terrorism Act.

Three senior judges ruled in February that the ban was unlawful but allowed it to remain in place pending appeal.

The Metropolitan Police initially halted arrests after the ruling but has since resumed them.

Other signatories include writers Tariq Ali and China Miéville, philosopher Judith Butler, and environmental campaigner Jonathon Porritt.

By echoing the words of more than 3,000 people arrested for carrying placards with the same message, the signatories risk arrest themselves.

Peter Hallward, professor of philosophy at Kingston University, said: ‘This absurd and contradictory situation clearly cannot last much longer.

‘And if enough people are prepared to defy such an incoherent and unjustifiable law, then we may be able to persuade the government that it’s neither legitimate nor enforceable.’

Rooney cancelled a UK trip last year, fearing arrest after declaring she would use proceeds from her works to support Palestine Action.

Thunberg was arrested in December after holding a sign reading: ‘I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide.’

Charles Secrett, former head of Friends of the Earth, called the ban ‘a travesty of justice and freedom of expression to equate peaceful, placard-carrying people of conscience with groups like Isis and al-Qaida.’