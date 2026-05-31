‘We are pushing back the enemy’ – Iran speaker Qalibaf

PARLIAMENT Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf says Iran, relying on national unity, is pushing back the enemy in a ‘history-making’ war.

He made the remarks on Sunday as Pakistan’s mediation efforts bring Tehran and Washington closer to finalising a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the illegal US-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic, saying: ‘We are pushing back the enemy in a great and history-making war.’

‘As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasised, the most important factor in victory in this war is cohesion and unity,’ he said.

‘What has brought about the enemy’s retreat, along with the military power and defensive readiness of Iranian fighters, is the people’s steadfastness and unity in the face of the mighty enemy; this secret of victory must be preserved.’

He also expressed his gratitude to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, for his strategic and encouraging message to the Iranian lawmakers, saying it will serve as the Parliament’s roadmap and guiding light for the future.

Meanwhile, Qalibaf warned of attempts by the enemy to sow discord among Iranians through economic pressure and media manipulation in a bid to compensate for its military defeat and force the Islamic Republic to surrender.

However, he added, the Iranian nation is resisting against the enemy, which is bent on destroying it.

He further enumerated the military, the street, diplomacy, and service to the people as four arenas of the full-fledged battle.

‘Achievements in the military field were possible with the support of the people,’ the Parliament speaker asserted, noting that diplomacy should transform those victories into political and legal achievements.

He also highlighted Iranian diplomats’ distrust in the enemy’s words and promises, saying: ‘We will not approve any agreement until we are sure that we have upheld the rights of the Iranian nation.’