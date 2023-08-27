‘WE ARE DETERMINED TO WIN’ – striking RMT workers tell News Line

TRANSPORT union RMT members were on the picket line at Waterloo Station on Saturday morning as their strike carries on in defence of pay, jobs and conditions.

RMT rep Fred Perry told News Line: ‘We are resolute in our struggle to continue to protect all jobs in all grades across the network. The Tory government is refusing to move, but we are determined to win. We have just successfully re-balloted which means the members are behind us.’

Another RMT rep who didn’t want his name published said: ‘We had one of our members suspended for two months for speaking to the press, but we are continuing to fight because really we have no choice.

‘We can’t accept what they are trying to do. It’s completely unsafe for rail users and staff. Closing the ticket offices is just part of it.’

The RMT has written to the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) bosses with a road map to a negotiate settlement to the long running national dispute.

The union said on Saturday: ‘20,000 railway workers working for 14 train operators are on strike today and on September 2nd.’

In the letter, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch writes: ‘I believe that both parties are of the view that we need to navigate a way through the dispute and from the RMT’s position that would mean the following suggested stages:

A one-year pay proposal for all companies covering the year 2022-2023, with an underpin, backdated to the relevant anniversary dates in 2022.

A guarantee of no compulsory redundancies.

An undertaking that discussions with the RMT within the companies, including formal consultations and negotiations, will be deferred until the outcome and determination from the ticket office closures consultation has been provided by the government and, in any case, that these discussions will not commence before 1st December 2023.

A commitment that in the interim, ahead of 1st December 2023, each Train Operating Company will provide to the RMT in writing, their full agenda, and details of “Workforce Reform” proposals for all functions and grades that they are seeking to apply within their organisations.

A commitment that the existing collective bargaining structures and processes in each company will be respected and adhered to in full including consultation and negotiation as appropriate to the matters in scope and, if necessary, use of Avoidance of Dispute processes.

A commitment that pay negotiations for the year 2023-2024 will commence from 1st December 2023.

‘In using the above staged programme, I believe that we can bring clarity to everyone in the industry, that they will receive a pay increment for the previous year 2022-2023, with a guarantee of employment going forward, and that all of the change agenda that the companies wish to propose will be known in full and then addressed appropriately through the respective machineries in each of the companies.

‘I am aware of your initial view of the suggested programme, but I do request that full consideration is given by the RDG and DfT to this suggested means and that you respond to this initiative next week.’