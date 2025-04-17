Wanted! An arrest warrant for Israeli Foreign Minister Sa’ar!

AN ARREST warrant is being sought by two pro-Palestinian groups Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) and the Hind Rajab Foundation for Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar following his visit to the UK yesterday.

The charges focus in particular on the siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital at the end of 2024, which culminated in the abduction and torture of the hospital director, Dr Hussam Abu Safiyeh.

With support from medical doctors, Global Legal Action Network and the Hind Rajab Foundation have formally submitted a request to the UK’s Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions seeking their consent to make an application for an arrest warrant for Sa’ar.

An application for his arrest warrant has been prepared for Westminster Magistrate Court.

It is alleged that he aided and abetted torture and grave breaches of international humanitarian law in Palestine including torture, wilful killing and extensive destruction of property.

The prosecution would be brought by GLAN and the Hind Rajab Foundation with evidence from a group of doctors who are in Gaza or have worked extensively there.

A police complaint has been filed with the London Metropolitan Police by the human rights groups.

Sa’ar’s central role in shaping and defending the government’s military policy makes him a key figure in the leadership responsible for a campaign the ICJ has found plausibly genocidal.

The submissions argue that Sa’ar is criminally responsible for the acts, which are crimes under the jurisdiction of England and Wales Gearóid Ó Cuinn, GLAN’s Director said: ‘Mr Gideon Sa’ar is directly linked to mass death, destruction and suffering in Palestine; we have submitted extensive evidence detailing his role in and awareness of this.

‘UK officials are failing to abide by the law by offering handshakes instead of handcuffs – this is why we have asked the courts to urgently step in.’

