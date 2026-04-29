‘US is no longer able to dictate its policies’ says Iran

THE spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Defence says the United States is no longer in a position to dictate its policies to independent nations, adding that this reality has been demonstrated to the world through the resilience of the Iranian people and armed forces.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, speaking upon arrival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting, stressed the importance of continuing the strong path of Iran’s armed forces and the exemplary resistance of the Iranian people on the international stage.

‘The United States is no longer in a position to dictate its policies to independent nations,’ the spokesperson said.

He added that this has been ‘revealed to the entire world through the endurance of the Iranian people and armed forces. The US will eventually accept that it must abandon its illegal and irrational demands.’

Talaei-Nik further stated that the entire world now recognises the United States and the Israeli regime as ‘symbols of state terrorism.’

‘Their shameless crimes in the massacre of innocents, especially the children and students of the Minab school, have destroyed the credibility of the Western world regarding the values they claim to uphold,’ he added.

The IRGC says any new attack on Iran would be met with a response at the ‘strategic deterrence’ level.

OIL prices have climbed sharply following reports that the US is preparing for an ‘extended’ blockade of Iran.

Brent crude rose to around $115 (£85) a barrel on Wednesday, having closed at just over $110 (£81) on Tuesday evening. The price had fallen slightly to $114.37 (£84.68) just before midday BST.

It follows reports from the Wall Street Journal that Trump has instructed aides to prepare to extend obstruction of Iran’s ports, in an effort to squeeze the country’s economy.

Iran has said it will continue to disrupt traffic travelling through the Strait of Hormuz in response to the US blockade.

The price of oil has seen sharp swings since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran.

It usually carries about 20% of the global supplies of oil and liquid natural gas, but has been effectively closed for weeks due to the conflict. It remains much higher than the pre-conflict price of a barrel.

The price of Brent crude dropped to $90 a barrel on 17 April, after a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was announced. The US said it would pause attacks on Iran on 8 April.

However, the oil benchmark has been rising steadily over the last 12 days, as the US continued its blockade.

On Wednesday, Trump urged Iran to ‘get smart soon’ and sign a deal, following days of deadlock in efforts to end the conflict.

The Wall Street Journal cited US officials as saying the president had instructed aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran’s ports in a bid to force Tehran’s hand.

Officials said Trump had opted to continue squeezing Iran’s economy and oil exports with the blockade as his other options – resuming bombing or walking away from the conflict – carried more risk.

Iranian officials said on Tuesday the country could withstand the blockade as it was using alternative trade routes.