Unions decide to intervene on Second Reading of Strikes Bill!

PCS president Fran Heathcote will be speaking at the demo on 16 January to coincide with the second reading of the government’s Strikes Bill.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill will give the Secretary of State for business the power to set minimum service levels across six different sectors including transport, health, fire and rescue, education, nuclear and border security.

The second reading of the Bill takes place in parliament on Monday 16 January and the RMT is organising an emergency demo to send a message to the government that trade unions and workers will not accept this attack on our fundamental right to strike and withhold labour.

RMT members have been taking strike action since June 2022 in their dispute over pay, terms and conditions.

PCS members are encouraged to join the demonstration with flags, banners and placards.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: ‘This Bill puts power in the hands of the wrong people.

‘It gives all the power to ministers and employers instead of our members who are being denied their democratic right to strike.

‘It paves the way for workers who have voted for strike action being sacked if they refuse to turn up for work on a strike day.

‘We shall oppose this hostile legislation to protect our members’ rights.’

JOIN THE EMERGENCY DEMONSTRATION

Protect the Right to Strike!

MONDAY 16 JAnuary, 6pm

Opposite 10 Downing Street, Whitehall SW1A 2AA

speakers include:

PCS Pres. Fran Heathcote, UCU Gen. Sec. JO GRADY, Equity Gen. Sec. PAUL FLEMING,

RMT speakers