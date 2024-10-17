‘UN under attack by Israel on all fronts’ says Borrell!

THE High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said on Thursday that the United Nations is under attack by Israel on all fronts.

In press statements, Borrell expressed his hope that the European Union Council would condemn the Israeli attacks on the United Nations forces in southern Lebanon, ‘UNIFIL’.

Israeli occupation forces committed two massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 29 Palestinians and the injury of 93 others, according to medical reports.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 42,438 reported fatalities, with an additional 99,246 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defence crews.



Jabalia in flames with hundreds of homes with their occupants burnt to ashes



Hamas condemns German Foreign Minister

THE Hamas Movement condemned, in the strongest terms, the German Foreign Minister’s Tuesday statements declaring that her government ‘is not ashamed of (Israel) targeting civilians and hospitals, as long as it provides security for Israel. This is part of our obligations’.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas said: ‘It is shameful that the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Charlotte Alma Baerbock, continues to enable and give cover to the Genocide committed by the Zionist occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip in a blatant bias against international humanitarian law.’

Hamas held the German government fully responsible for the dangerous consequences of this statement, and its political, legal, moral and human repercussions.