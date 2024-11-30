UN Reafirms Palestine Support

UNITED Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights, including the right to live in peace, security, and dignity, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In his message marking the annual observance, Guterres emphasised that the UN would continue to stand in solidarity with Palestinians amidst the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

He noted that this year’s observance came at a time when Israel’s actions in Gaza continue to result in severe loss of life and destruction, with no international accountability for the atrocities being committed.

The International Day of Solidarity was established by the United Nations in 1977, following a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly on November 29, 1947, to remind the world of the historic decision to partition Palestine.

Guterres expressed his deep concern over the ongoing devastation in Gaza, describing the situation as ‘horrifying and unjustifiable’. He pointed out that the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen by the day, with Gaza now in a state of ruin after over a year of military operations.

He also condemned the continuing Israeli military attacks in the West Bank, along with the expansion of settlements, forced evictions, demolitions, and violence by settlers, which exacerbate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The UN chief called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the end of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories, in line with the rulings of the International Court of Justice and the General Assembly.

‘This year, as we mark this solemn day, we reflect on the painful reality that the core goals of peace, dignity, and justice for the Palestinian people seem further out of reach than ever before,’ Guterres stated.

He reiterated the need for a lasting two-state solution based on international law and UN resolutions, where Israel and Palestine can live side by side in peace, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.

Concluding his remarks, Guterres declared: ‘There is no justification for the collective punishment being inflicted upon the Palestinian people.’