UN must act against Israel – insists Iran

‘IRAN’S armed forces are better prepared than before and are fully ready for any future contingency, and any return by the enemy to military aggression will be met with different operational approaches,’ Iranian Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said yesterday.

He added: ‘If the enemy returns to the military arena, the nature of the operations, the geography of the battlefield, and even the types of weapons used will be different.’

Meanwhile, responding to US President Donald Trump’s claims of having prevented a major Israeli attack on the Lebanese capital Beirut yesterday, a senior Iranian diplomat said the statement exposes Washington’s direct role in managing Israeli military atrocities across the region.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said: ‘If the decision to attack the capital of an independent country can be changed with a single phone call, the main question is why months of ceasefire violations, aggression against Lebanon, the displacement of people, and threats against the country’s sovereignty continued with Western political and military support.’

He called for international action against Israel, saying: ‘The UN Security Council must move beyond expressions of concern and general calls for restraint and adopt binding punitive measures against the Zionist regime. International law is not protected through low-cost and ineffective condemnations.’

Trump had said on his Truth Social that he had held a ‘very productive’ conversation with Netanyahu and that no forces would be sent to Beirut, while any units already en route had been ordered to return.

He also said that, through senior representatives, he had held constructive contacts with Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement and that the group had agreed to halt the exchange of attacks.

Trump’s announcement came after Iran warned it would not tolerate a new wave of aggression against Lebanon’s capital.