UK will recognise Palestinian State!

THE UK will recognise Palestinian statehood in September ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced in London while Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the same in New York yesterday afternoon.

Starmer said this would happen ‘unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a Two State Solution.’

He also reiterated that there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas and that the UK’s demands on Hamas remain – that they must release all the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, accept that they will play no role in the government of Gaza, and disarm.

Starmer committed to making an assessment ahead of UNGA on how far the parties have met these steps before making a final decision, ensuring that no one side will have a veto, the statement says.

Sarah Champion, the Labour MP who organised a letter signed by more than half of the party’s MPs last week calling for the government to recognise a Palestinian state, said this is a ‘now or never moment’.

She said: ‘I really hope the cabinet realises there will never be a perfect moment to recognise the state of Palestine.

‘What we do have, however, is the perfect storm to prevent a two-state solution ever happening – with the Knesset passing a motion for annexation and a likely ruling on 6th August allowing settlements to encircle East Jerusalem which will divide the West Bank for ever.

‘It is now or never if we believe in Palestinians’ right to recognition.’

Over 2,000 people demonstrated at Downing Street while the Cabinet meeting was taking place yesterday afternoon.

Banging pots and pans demonstrators shouted: ‘Silence is complicity! You are Responsible for Genocide! Stop Starving Children!’ – passing cars tooted their horns in support.

Katie, a housing support worker, told News Line: ‘I support the call for a general strike. My union, Unite, and all the trade unions, should take a lead in taking strike action to stop the arms sales to Israel.’

Lizzie, an NHS worker, said: ‘I’m here because the government is complicit in genocide and the deliberate starvation by Israel. It’s devastating, especially when you have children of your own. I am against the welfare cuts that this government wants to make. The international bankers alone will benefit from these cuts. I am in favour of a general strike to bring down this government for socialism.’

Director of the Palestine Soldarity Campaign, Ben Jamal, told the rally: ‘We’re here because the Cabinet has been recalled. Starmer rightly told Trump yesterday that the British people are very angry. He also falsely said that we are working to deliver food.

‘We need an embargo on Israel. David Lammy said we are not helping Israel in its genocide. Then why are they using British airbases in Cyprus for reconnaissance flights? We have to rank up the pressure. We will continue our protests across the country. On Saturday we are marching in David Lammy’s constituency, Tottenham. Next Saturday there will be a national march.

‘On August 16 we are at the belly of the beast at the RAF base in High Wycombe. On September 6th there will be a national march in London. We will not stop until Israel stops the genocide. From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free!’

‘It is with the hand of history on our shoulders that Her Majesty’s government therefore intends to recognise the state of Palestine when the UN General Assembly gathers in September here in New York,’ British Foreign Secretary Lammy said to loud applause from delegates yesterday afternoon.

He continued: ‘Friends, we will do this unless the Israeli government acts to end the appalling situation in Gaza, ends its military campaign and commits to a long and sustainable peace based on a two state solution.

‘Our demands on Hamas also remain absolute and unwavering.

‘Before the UN General Assembly gathers we will take stock of how far the parties have come in meeting these steps. No side will have a veto on recognition through their action or inaction.’