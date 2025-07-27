UK lawyers for Israel demand to shut down Palestinian camp

UK Lawyers for Israel have written to Wandsworth Labour council’s interim chief executive to demand the closure of the Community Camp 4 Palestine (CC4Pal) near the US embassy.

Complaining about ‘flags and banners on council land’, the Zionist group has told Andrew Travers that it is the ‘council’s responsibility to evict the protesters’ from their camp at Nine Elms Pavilion.

CC4Pal has appealed to Wandsworth council to ‘protect rights to peaceful assembly and expression.’

The group added: ‘Our human and civic rights permit us to peacefully protest and express opposition to what the world’s highest courts have deemed to be a plausible genocide and war crimes being committed by Israel in Gaza.’

A council spokesman said: ‘Throughout the period this protest has been present on the site, we have and continue to engage with the protesters and the community.

‘We work closely with the police to ensure that any instances of criminal behaviour is reported.’