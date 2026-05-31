UCU votes to mount national fight for jobs

DELEGATES at the UCU (University and College Union) Conference in Harrogate last week, backed an important step forward in the fight against the escalating crisis in higher education.

Christina Paine, UCU NEC member and branch chair at London Metropolitan University, where staff are currently taking action against plans to cut around 120 jobs, argued that the sector can no longer respond to attacks on jobs one institution at a time.

She said: ‘As university after university faces redundancies, restructures and cuts, we must recognise that local disputes are part of a UK-wide crisis.

‘The message is clear: we cannot fight this branch-by-branch. We need a collective, coordinated response across the whole sector.’

Mina, from London Met, highlighted the impact on students, ‘who are increasingly asking why the union is not mounting a national fight when attacks are taking place across higher education.

‘Students and staff have shared interest in defending jobs, courses, support services and the future of universities.’

Congress responded by passing a motion committing UCU to move towards a sector-wide ballot for industrial action, with the central demand that University employers rule out compulsory redundancies.

Christina Paine commented: ‘This is a significant decision, it recognises that the scale of the crisis requires a national response and that solidarity across branches is essential if we are to defend jobs, education and the future of the sector.

‘Now the task is to turn that decision into action.

‘We need mass pickets to show the university we mean to stand together against every job loss and we do not accept the destruction of our universities.

‘We fight for our students and our colleagues and for the whole sector.’

UCU members at London Met are on strike again on June 3, 4, 5, 11. 12. 15, with picketing from 9-11am at Holloway Road.