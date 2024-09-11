TUC demands recognise the state of Palestine and permanent ceasefire!

THE TUC unanimously passed Composite Motion C17 at its Congress in Brighton yesterday, demanding: ‘Immediately recognise the State of Palestine… end licences for all arms traded with Israel… and a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages and Palestinian political prisoners.’

Mover Louise Regan, of the National Education Union (NEU), said: ‘Over 40,000 have been killed in Gaza, 13,000 of them children, and 670 have been killed in the West Bank.

‘It’s obscene to continue arms sales to Israel. 85% of schools have been destroyed, 10 universities have been destroyed. Students have no access to education.

‘Polio has returned for the first time in 25 years. Agencies and professionals have called for a ceasefire.

‘Every ounce of our energy must be used to achieve a permanent ceasefire.

‘Cancelling 30 arms sales certificates is not enough. Parts of the F35s are still being exported. F35s bombed a refugee camp killing 70 Palestinians recently.

‘Last week 18 charities called on the government to end all arms sales to Israel.’

She concluded: ‘We cannot stop campaigning until all Palestinians are finally free.’

Seconder, Liz Wheatley, of Unison said: ‘There have been huge demonstrations in support of Palestine. We will continue until Palestine is free.

‘We are campaigning for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. We welcome the cuts in export licences by David Lammy, but it’s not enough.

‘We have to divest our pension funds. Every pound we stop being invested in Israel can be used for our public services.’

Speaking in support of the motion Fran Heathcote, PCS General Secretary, said: ‘The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for war crimes against Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

‘The International Court of Justice ruled in July that the Israeli occupation of Palestine is illegal, that Israel must dismantle its settlements, and provide full repararations to Palestinian victims and facilitate the return of displaced people.

‘The horrific reports coming out of the West Bank in recent weeks demonstrate what happens when you turn a blind eye, and condone war crimes.’

She added: ‘PCS members work in government departments that grant weapons licences, and if the government doesn’t respect international law we will continue to explore the possibility of taking legal action in defence of our members.’

After the motion was passed unanimously, Palestine Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlat addressed Congress and congratulated them for passing the motion calling for a ceasefire and an arms embargo on Israel.

He said: ‘This urgently needs to become government policy.’

He continued: ‘Next month will be one year of mass murder and genocide. It is deliberately designed to make Gaza unlivable. Trucks with aid are stopped at the Egyptian border, not only food but also medicine. This is deliberate killing by other means.

‘Every Palestinian is a target, it is a slow genocide which has been happening for years. It is about extermination and destroying the possibility of a free Palestine. And for 76 years the world has looked on.

‘We will not let it. We are too rooted to be removed from our land.

‘This is an illegal occupation, only the genocide is the more pressing priority,’ he concluded to a standing ovation from the TUC delegates.

TUC calls Day of Action for an immediate ceasefire!

EMERGENCY Resolution E3 ‘Stop the escalation of war in the Middle East’ was passed in the last few minutes of the TUC Annual Congress which concluded before lunch at the Brighton Conference Centre yesterday.

‘Congress notes:

‘i. Israel’s bombing of Lebanon, Syria and its attacks on Iranian territory;

‘ii. The United States has recently positioned 18 warships and submarines in and around the Middle East meaning it has over 500 missiles ready to launch in a deadly war with Iran;

‘iii. Britain’s active military support for Israel’s bombing of Lebanon and the presence of British spies supporting Israel’s genocide in Gaza;

‘iv. We will mark a year since Israel launched an onslaught against Gaza in October.

‘Congress believes:

‘a. The Israeli bombing of Lebanon – with the support of Britain – is a significant and qualitative escalation;

‘b. After over 40,000 Palestinians killed, Israel’s escalation threatens a much wider war in the Middle East that will lead to far greater death, destruction and instability in the region.

‘Congress resolves:

‘1. To condemn the bombing of Lebanon and attacks on Iranian territory;

‘2. To oppose any attempts to escalate this war and demand a ceasefire now;

‘3. To support the call for a UK-wide workplace day of action in support of an immediate ceasefire.’

Mover: UCU (University and College Union).