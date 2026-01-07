TUC condemns Trump’s attack on Venezuela

THE Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the UK’s three largest trade unions, Unison, Unite and GMB, yesterday condemned the US kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro.

The TUC said: ‘The TUC joins the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and ITUC-Americas in expressing our “absolute and unequivocal rejection” of the US military attack in Venezuela, and the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

‘This is a clear breach of international law, the UN Charter, and of Venezuela’s sovereignty. We condemn any attempt to control Venezuela’s natural and strategic resources.

‘Subsequent threatening statements made by the US administration against Colombia, Cuba, Mexico and their implied designs on Greenland further undermine peace and stability in the region.

‘The TUC firmly believes that the future of any country, including Venezuela, ought to be determined by its people, through peaceful, democratic processes, free from external interference.

‘We echo the governments of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, and Uruguay in stating that the aggression marks an “extremely dangerous precedent” and that dialogue is the solution.

‘As a permanent member of the UN Security Council the UK has a duty to protect international law.

‘We call on the UK government to condemn this blatant violation of international law and to make clear that the UN charter applies to all member states consistently.’

Unison said: ‘Unison stands in solidarity with the people and unions in Venezuela. There must be an immediate end to US military threats and aggression in Venezuela and elsewhere, a return to diplomatic avenues to resolve the crisis and unconditional respect for international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

‘The UK government, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, must join other like-minded countries and unequivocally denounce the actions of President Trump, distance themselves from his plans, and take steps through the UN to restore peace, stability and adherence to international law.

‘The future of the Venezuelan people must be decided through democratic, peaceful means and not through foreign military or other intervention.’

Unite said: ‘We firmly believe that the future of any country, including Venezuela, ought to be determined by its people through peaceful, democratic processes, free from external interference.’

The GMB said: ‘GMB Union condemns the military attack on Venezuela by the United States of America and abduction of Venezuela’s Heads of State.

‘These acts are flagrant violations of international law, the United Nations (UN) Charter and the right to self-determination.

‘We are appalled to hear reports of Venezuelan civilians killed and injured in the attack and we stand in solidarity with the Venezuelan people, workers and trade unions who deserve to live free from destruction and violence and determine their own future.’

In contrast, Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the US’s illegal kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro, telling the BBC on Sunday: ‘There was an illegal president who has now been removed. I don’t think anybody is really shedding any tears about that.’

The TUC must call a general strike to kick out the Starmer government now.