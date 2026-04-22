Tube Workers Defend Working Conditions

RMT Tube strikers were on strike against London Underground’s attack on their working conditions yesterday.

News Line attended the Arnos Grove RMT picket and spoke to Frank, RMT rep Finsbury Park, about the deal the members refuse to accept resulting in huge yes vote to strike in a ballot.

He said: ‘If this deal goes through our daily work shift will go up from 8 hours to 9.5 hours and losing over two weeks annual leave.

‘We would be finishing at 2.30 in the morning and starting 1 hour earlier at 3.45 instead of 4.45. These proposals led to our members taking strike action today and through the rest of the week.

‘We’re determined to get a negotiated settlement which is acceptable to our members.

‘This is the worst attack on our terms and conditions for 30 years. If this action doesn’t work we need to escalate the action but that would be down to the members.’

At the Seven Sisters picket line, RMT member Ruki Alli said: ‘I’m out on strike for mums, carers, and shift workers to retain our protection as a mother. This new structure could take me out of a job.’

She went on to say: ‘Labour is not a party I can support anymore.’

Chris James, an RMT picket at West Ruislip depot on the Central line, said yesterday: ‘We need a better deal from TfL. The conditions are unfair. We don’t want short notice changes to our hours that will mess up our personal lives.

‘We don’t want new drivers to have five years of hell through the difficulty of getting their rostered positions and we want the company to recognise that we shouldn’t have to accept detrimental changes to help “modernisation”.

‘We deserve a better deal. We need workers who run the industry to be in charge of running it.

‘We are striking to get improvements for the train operator grade.

‘We are fighting for all tube drivers because there was a 60/40% vote amongst all tube workers against this deal. That includes Aslef and RMT members.

‘People need to receive better money to live a decent lifestyle. Too many workers are getting underpaid, not paid what they are worth and are mistreated – that’s why we need a general strike to solve the problem.

‘We hope TfL addressed our concerns and improve the new four day week regime. I’m not against four day working, it is the terms of the agreement.

‘We need modernisation on better terms and if we don’t get this, we will be striking again in May and June.’

Fellow picket Somik Patel said: ‘This four day week requires looking into to provide decent terms and conditions, not the ones being imposed on us