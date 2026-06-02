Tube strikers determined to win

TUBE drivers were on strike across London yesterday and are out again all day tomorrow, for 24-hours from midnight tonight, in their fight against the imposition of an un-negotiated four-day week.

At West Ruislip Central Line Depot, Darren Lally RMT branch secretary told News Line: ‘The RMT branch here is solid. Not a single RMT member has crossed the picket line.

‘We are out today and Thursday in a dispute over the detrimental changes to our working conditions and agreement for this so-called “voluntary” four day week.

‘RMT have met with the London Underground management to seek assurances that anyone that doesn’t want the four day week can remain on the existing five day week within the same existing conditions

‘However, London Underground management has refused to give those assurances even though we have suspended our strikes twice to allow negotiations.

‘The company has given nothing but nicely worded letters with absolutely no resolution.

‘RMT members have been put in a position where we have no choice but to continue strike action.

‘We will re-ballot in July and August to seek a new mandate which would give us a 12-months mandate, that is because of the new trade union laws, and not six months as before.’

Chris James, also a West Ruislip train driver, said: ‘We’ve been backed into a corner. This is not the four-day week programme we want, it is train “modernisation” by management.

‘They are watering down our conditions with no real benefit to the grade. The Tube is turning over crazy money with passenger numbers up since Covid and they still want to force us into poorer conditions. There’s no need for this – we can work out a fair deal.’

He added: ‘The way things are going, with so many industries affected there will probably be a general strike.’

RMT strikers were also out at Arnos Grove depot fighting against the working conditions that TfL are trying to impose.

Dean O’Hanlon, Secretary of Finsbury Park RMT branch, told News Line: ‘We’re standing here again in solidarity against management’s attempt to impose unagreed working practices in our workplaces.

‘Talks to secure adequate protections for our members were unsuccessful and our members are determined to support our union until we achieve an outcome which is acceptable to them.

‘We thank all in the movement for their support today.’