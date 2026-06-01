Tube Strike began 12.00am

TWO 24-hour Tube strikes began at 12 midnight and on Thursday, with RMT members walking out over Transport for London’s (TfL) ‘continued refusal to engage meaningfully with the union’s concerns over the proposed compressed four-day working arrangements’.

TfL is seeking to impose new shift patterns, including a longer working day, on Tube drivers, with the RMT warning: ‘Our members have raised serious concerns around fatigue, longer shifts, reduced flexibility and the impact these proposals could have in a safety-critical role.

‘London Underground cannot push ahead with changes to drivers’ working conditions while refusing to properly address legitimate safety and workplace concerns.’

Meanwhile, the RMT has demanded that all Govia Thameslink Railway staff be brought into direct employment after the train company became the latest to be brought under public control.

The union has been campaigning for all elements of the railway to be taken into public ownership and yesterday welcomed the commitment by the government to launch Great British Railways with track and train all nationalised.

However, thousands of cleaners, gate line, security staff infrastructure maintenance, renewal and engineering workers, will remain employed by private contractors despite the Labour government’s commitment to undertake the biggest wave of insourcing in a generation.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey said: ‘We want to see all our members on the railway receive the same benefits of public ownership and this includes outsourced workers.

‘The Labour government needs to follow through on its commitment to undertake a mass wave of insourcing.

‘Railway workers in outsourced companies work just as hard and contribute just as much to public transport as those directly employed.

‘Across our union, thousands of outsourced workers are growing increasingly frustrated at having poorer wages, no sick pay and being treated as if they are a second-class workforce.

‘RMT will industrially and politically maintain pressure on the government until it fulfils its obligations to our members.’