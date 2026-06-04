Tube drivers refuse to accept cuts in their working conditions

THERE was full support from former workers at the Arnos Grove picket line yesterday morning.

News Line spoke to John O’Farrell, who said: ‘Well I’d say I am supporting the strike. I was a train driver for twenty years.

‘What attracted me and made me stay was employment conditions and rates of pay which were not given on a plate to employees but were hard fought for by trade union organisations.

‘The current atmosphere between workers is being undermined by the lack of government leadership.

‘A Labour government is not actually helping us.

‘We want to advance the effectiveness of trade unions and trade union labour.’

Frank Curtis branch chair of Finsbury Park RMT branch went on to say: ‘The picket that we have had is the most solid of the Underground strikers, due to the high density of RMT members.

‘They have brought the Piccadilly Line to a virtual standstill.

‘The majority of LUL drivers are opposed to a four-day week which is being imposed by management who are not prepared to negotiate a settlement with the union.

‘Until they negotiate properly with the RMT, the strike will continue.’

At the picket at Morden at the end of the Northern Line, pickets were confident they will win their battle against the imposition of a 4-day ‘compressed’ working week.

RMT member Mark O’Donnell told News Line: ‘The company has called for talks at ACAS next week. But although the other union wants to accept the deal, the majority of drivers are against it. When a referendum was held about it involving both unions, 60% voted against.’

Mark, another picket, said: ‘We have been really well supported by people not crossing the picket line. It’s better than last time. The company just want more productivity. A four-day week would be great, properly done, but not this pile of rubbish. They want to change all the terms and conditions, only to make them worse, including losing two weeks of annual leave.’

Chris, also on the picket line, said: ‘Why would we give up everything we fought for over the years just to have one extra day?

‘I worked out a better solution on a post-it note, but they are not interested in that. The fact that the management are so keen to promote it makes you think there’s something else going on in the background.

‘I think they want a completely flexible workforce without having to employ more people. That’s why they want to be able to call us in two hours early. People have children and other responsibilities. You can’t just turn your life around like that.’

RMT Tube strike solid on Central Line

THE RMT Tube strike was solid at West Ruislip station yesterday. Much of the Central Line was suspended with no trains going into central London.

Industrial Relations RMT rep for West Ruislip depot Darren Lalli told News Line: ‘We are on strike because London Underground (LU) are moving forward with a 4-day week proposition which effectively rips up our working conditions and agreements that the vast majority of drivers have rejected.

‘LU have declared it is voluntary but have refused to state that any driver that doesn’t want the 4-day week can remain on existing terms and conditions.

‘Instead, they are trying to push through with their plans because they have done a deal with the ASLEF leadership even though a majority of all drivers across both unions have rejected it.

‘We are seeking to protect any driver against the imposition of the detrimental changes to their working conditions and agreements.

‘We urge London Underground management to get back to the table to get a resolution tho this dispute.’

There were no Central Line trains running on the busy route to central London from White City Underground station yesterday morning.

On the picket line, Abdi Ahmed Industrial Relations for White City depot told News Line: ‘The majority of LU train drivers have rejected this deal yet the ASLEF leaders ignoring their own members discontent with this deal are pushing through with it.

‘ASLEF are undermining the democratic mandate of their own members and undermining a sister trade union.

‘We need a comprehensive discussion between RMT and ASLEF to get a better deal.’